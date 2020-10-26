Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,178 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,350 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,452,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,751 shares during the period. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,661,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,987 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

