Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 112,497 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of New Residential Investment worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $2,471,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.70. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

