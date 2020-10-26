Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,127 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,336.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart purchased 16,500 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $456,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,044.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $266,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,270 over the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

