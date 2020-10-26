Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Get CACI International alerts:

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,314,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,738 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $212.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.47. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Raymond James cut CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.58.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.