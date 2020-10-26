Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,925 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,138 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,023,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 734,765 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Devon Energy by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 602,091 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

