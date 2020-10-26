Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29,800 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

KEY opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

