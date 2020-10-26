Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.47, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.12.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.