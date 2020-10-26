Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $28.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WORK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Slack Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 12,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $371,444.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 348,883 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 110,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $3,038,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,091,474.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,333 shares of company stock valued at $13,178,336. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

