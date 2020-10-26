Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.25 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,511,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after acquiring an additional 347,363 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,833,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,623 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,603,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in Ares Capital by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,601,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 185,593 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael K. Parks bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,655.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,500 shares of company stock worth $719,480. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

