Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

