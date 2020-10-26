Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 30,947 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,947 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

In related news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

