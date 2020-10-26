Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 43,170 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 43,170 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 33,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

