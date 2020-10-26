NuShares Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $3.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00016733 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,321,160,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,806,007,873 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

