Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $177.00

Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.00.

OBIIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Obic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Obic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.86.

Obic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co, Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

