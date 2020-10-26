Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111,051 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $25,816,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock opened at $200.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.