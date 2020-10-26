On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $1.50 to $1.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

ONDK stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 14.09. On Deck Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.69.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.04. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.57 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 654,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in On Deck Capital by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 118,005 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in On Deck Capital by 1,122.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 417,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in On Deck Capital by 2,207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans, line of credit loans, and equipment finance loans. The company also operates technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks.

