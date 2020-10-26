ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $32.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ON. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

Shares of ON traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 193,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -631.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $26.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,918,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,384 shares of company stock worth $23,237,512 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 25,777,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,308,000 after buying an additional 1,424,667 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 81,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 774,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 369,948 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 183,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 197,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

