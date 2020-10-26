ON Semiconductor (ON) to Release Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ON opened at $26.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.84, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $15,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,859,478.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $218,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 932,384 shares of company stock worth $23,237,512. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.98.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

