Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONCY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of ONCY opened at $2.26 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $94.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 284,934 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

