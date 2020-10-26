One Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

