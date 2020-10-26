OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.53

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.53 and last traded at $61.53, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.53.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of OSRAM Licht in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

