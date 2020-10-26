Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 69,145 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 66.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 83,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $79,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,315,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,303,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,820 shares of company stock valued at $207,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

