Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Henry Schein stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

