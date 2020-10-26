Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $111,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.