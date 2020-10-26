Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $116.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.