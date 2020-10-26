Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 112,577 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,577 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 44.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Paper by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after buying an additional 841,136 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in International Paper by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after buying an additional 688,057 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 21.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,938,000 after buying an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

Shares of IP opened at $46.40 on Monday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

