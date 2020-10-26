Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 994.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1,103.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 496,561 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $53,712,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Qorvo by 459.5% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 482,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $189,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,658 shares of company stock worth $3,151,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $140.69. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

