Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

