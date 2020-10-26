Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

