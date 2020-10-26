Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.78. 436,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,730. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $120.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

