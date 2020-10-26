Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA) Insider Stephen John Silvester Sells 4,655 Shares

Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA) insider Stephen John Silvester sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total transaction of £8,704.85 ($11,372.94).

LON:PCA traded down GBX 2.98 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 187.78 ($2.45). 23,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 189.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84. Palace Capital Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 158.37 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 347.34 ($4.54).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.75%.

About Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

