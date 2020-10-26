Palatin Technologies (PTN) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Palatin Technologies (NYSE: PTN) is one of 759 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Palatin Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Palatin Technologies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palatin Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palatin Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palatin Technologies $120,000.00 -$22.43 million -3.92 Palatin Technologies Competitors $1.97 billion $224.10 million -1.46

Palatin Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Palatin Technologies. Palatin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palatin Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palatin Technologies N/A -25.32% -24.52% Palatin Technologies Competitors -3,271.84% -177.15% -30.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palatin Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palatin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Palatin Technologies Competitors 7335 19976 37871 1524 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.03%. Given Palatin Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palatin Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Palatin Technologies rivals beat Palatin Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It is also developing oral PL8177, a selective melanocortin receptor (MCr) 1 agonist peptide that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic PL8177, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating non-infectious uveitis and COVID-19. In addition, the company engages in the development of PL9643, a peptide melanocortin agonist active at multiple MCrs, including MC1r and MC5r for anti-inflammatory ocular indications, such as dry eye disease; and melanocortin peptides for diabetic retinopathy. Further, it is developing PL3994, a natriuretic peptide receptor (NPR)-A agonist and synthetic mimetic of the endogenous neuropeptide hormone atrial natriuretic peptide for cardiovascular indications; and PL5028, a dual NPR-A and NPR-C agonist to treat cardiovascular and fibrotic diseases, including reducing cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

