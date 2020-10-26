Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,673 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 3.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $58,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.64. The stock had a trading volume of 199,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,287. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $238.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.13.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.15.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.