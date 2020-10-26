Pelham Capital Ltd. Buys 471,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises 21.8% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 1.61% of Restaurant Brands International worth $281,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.76. 61,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,914.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.