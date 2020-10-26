Pelham Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 260,895 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises about 9.9% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 0.94% of FMC worth $128,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $64,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

