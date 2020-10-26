Pelham Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 100.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136,000 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for 10.8% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 2.62% of Planet Fitness worth $139,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Planet Fitness by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.30. 31,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.90, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.