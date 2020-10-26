Pelham Capital Ltd. Has $189.44 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pelham Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 14.7% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Hilton Worldwide worth $189,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.64. 70,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,431. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.67, a P/E/G ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.65.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

