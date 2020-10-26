Pelham Capital Ltd. Purchases New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,045,000. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 0.15% of TransDigm Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after buying an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,070,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $69,417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 327.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,178,000 after buying an additional 155,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $70,898,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. SunTrust Banks cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BofA Securities upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.00.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $19.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $482.27. 7,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.91 and its 200-day moving average is $434.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,924,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.69, for a total value of $10,659,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532 in the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

