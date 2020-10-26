Pelham Capital Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Pelham Capital Ltd. reduced its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the period. Coupa Software comprises approximately 4.7% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Coupa Software worth $61,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.52, for a total transaction of $3,419,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,561.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $3,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,525 shares of company stock valued at $46,164,449. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $12.09 on Monday, reaching $289.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

