Pelham Capital Ltd. Sells 200,000 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Pelham Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Altice USA comprises about 16.9% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 1.45% of Altice USA worth $218,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Altice USA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Altice USA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $2,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,164.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,779,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 339,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,876. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.