Pelham Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,000. Carvana comprises approximately 2.9% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned 0.10% of Carvana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.68. 25,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,029. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $242.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,000 shares of company stock worth $132,061,490 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.