Pelham Global Financials Ltd. Acquires 149,430 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,430 shares during the quarter. Bottomline Technologies (de) comprises approximately 6.8% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after acquiring an additional 98,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 73,231 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after buying an additional 249,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $1,266,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,515.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $62,173.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,274.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,205. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,044. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

