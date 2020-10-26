Pelham Global Financials Ltd. Has $31.58 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,630 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for approximately 14.6% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. owned 0.22% of StoneCo worth $31,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $124.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.86 million. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

