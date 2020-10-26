PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PETS stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,012. The company has a market capitalization of $592.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PETS. Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

