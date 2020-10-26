Pinduoduo (PDD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) recently:

10/23/2020 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

10/22/2020 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2020 – Pinduoduo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Pinduoduo is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2020 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2020 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2020 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/28/2020 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of PDD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.92. 2,486,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,214,556. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Pinduoduo Inc alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,326,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,579,000 after purchasing an additional 738,120 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.