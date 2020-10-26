PIXEL (PXL) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $408,891.79 and approximately $223,789.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,109.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.34 or 0.01993533 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.00600607 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000505 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

