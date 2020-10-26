Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,594 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Potlatchdeltic worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 282,154 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $10,479,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 172,155 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $5,687,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

