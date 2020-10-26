PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

PCH stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 394,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,690. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 173.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. BofA Securities lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

