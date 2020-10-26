Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

POWI opened at $61.63 on Monday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,531 shares of company stock worth $949,259. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 80.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 92.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after buying an additional 291,718 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 96.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after buying an additional 282,545 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 108.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 501,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after buying an additional 260,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 120.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 148,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 81,061 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

