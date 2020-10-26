PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.03

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 614554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $612.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

